Strut yourself slim
Learning to walk again

 

Learning to walk again
Learning to walk: I thought I’d got that down when I was around one... How wrong was I!

Using Joanna’s Walkactive technique starts with the feet, walking through the heel and pushing off with the toes to create an ‘open ankle.’

“Virtually 99.9% of the population walks wrong and we intend to change that”, says Joanna.

“We tend to walk using the strong muscles at the front of the leg, the hip flexors and quadriceps, this makes us tilt the pelvis high causing compression of the spine.”

walking with this ‘open ankle’ works all the leg muscles while, most importantly, contracting, lifting and firming the stubborn bum muscles, the gluteus maximus.




  
  
Julie Penfold
29/10/2009
