Stabilising your hips Next, we work at stabilising my hips. Joanna recommends imagining you are carrying a flute of champagne on each hip which you have to keep full.



Joanna’s enormously passionate about helping people walk off weight, and her technique has shown impressive results.



Clients have lost up to 10lbs in body weight and dropped 10 inches in body mass within 28 days of learning the technique.



But losing weight isn't the only benefit.



When implemented correctly, the technique has even been clinically proven to reduce the risk of diseases including diabetes, osteoporosis and breast cancer.





