Your top half is important too You might think a walking technique would focus solely on the lower half of your body, but your top half is just as important!



Consciously keeping distance between your shoulders and neck actually creates a lengthening effect helping you to walk graciously.



The speed you develop when walking is created via your arm movements not your legs.



Arms should be at a comfortable level, bent at the elbow swinging backwards and forwards as you walk.



This pushes shoulder blades back, opening up the chest area and is great for improving posture.



“My technique focuses on correct posture alignment” Joanna says “So the impact through your body and the risk of injury is less but you’ll see your results quicker.”





