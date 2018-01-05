Teeth whitening | Teeth | White teeth | Perfect smile

>
Whitening your teeth can take years off you and brighten your appearance.

Coffee, tea, wine and smoking all take their toll on our teeth, and however disciplined we are, the ravages of time can discolour our teeth which can have a knock on effect on how old we look, and even our confidence.

Professional teeth whitening and quality home kits can brighten, whiten and freshen up your smile and thankfully are becoming much more affordable.

We've taken a look at the teeth whitening treatments and products from the high-end to the high street so you can have white teeth worthy of any A-list.

We try...

Ultra Sparkle Diamond Polish

Less
time, less hassle and less money than a traditional whitening, an Ultra Sparkle Diamond Polish can lighten your smile by up to two shades!

Our editor, Anna-Belle tried it out...

Read the review: Ultra Sparkle Diamond Polish
 

Teeth whitening review

Zoom3! Deluxe Teeth Whitening

Having beautiful white teeth might look glamorous but getting them is anything but! Find out what teeth whitening treatments really involve!

Our reporter, Robyn tried it out...

Read the review: Zoom3! Deluxe Whitening

National Smile Month

Smile Month 2012: 20th May - 20th June

Ran annually by the British Dental Health Foundation, the Smile Month national campaign promotes better dental and oral health and encourages everyone to take more pride of their smile.

(And yes that does include flossing more!)

Smile Month is a great opportunity to focus on your oral health - so make an appointment with the dentist or the hygienist and see it as a good thing!

> National Smile Month
Latest… 05/01/2018
