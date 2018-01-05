The best celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice

The best celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice



A dazzling white smile is the prerequisite requirement before any celebrity-wannabe can make it to the red carpet. Remember Cheryl Cole's bad teeth?



The perfect set of gnashers is big business too - as we'd all like a smile to be proud of.



Having one however, usually takes a little help from cosmetic dentists who can realign your teeth, improve your bite, whiten, as well as carry out advanced braces techniques.



We asked Dr. Tim Bradstock-Smith, from the internationally renowned London Smile Clinic to tell us his top celebrity smiles and which cosmetic dentistry procedures can help us mere mortals achieve a more natural looking A-List smile.



Image © iStockphoto