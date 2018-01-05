>
>

The best celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice

 
The best celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice
In this article
The best celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice

The best celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice 

A dazzling white smile is the prerequisite requirement before any celebrity-wannabe can make it to the red carpet. Remember Cheryl Cole's bad teeth?

The perfect set of gnashers is big business too - as we'd all like a smile to be proud of.

Having one however, usually takes a little help from cosmetic dentists who can realign your teeth, improve your bite, whiten, as well as carry out advanced braces techniques.

We asked Dr. Tim Bradstock-Smith, from the internationally renowned London Smile Clinic to tell us his top celebrity smiles and which cosmetic dentistry procedures can help us mere mortals achieve a more natural looking A-List smile. 
 

Image © iStockphoto
Health and Fitness Editor
03/06/2011
Reader ranking:3/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Stars who married the same person twice ...Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         