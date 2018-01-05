In this article

















Top 10 celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice

Also on the best celebrity smile list is Scarlett Johansson and it's easy to see why.



If you are going for the ABC process to get straight teeth then Dr. Tim gives this advice: "No matter how much you cosmetically enhance your teeth, a good base and structure is very important."



So if you are starting to think about cosmetic dentistry work then the actual alignment is the starting point for everything else - whether you choose the Inman Aligner, invisible braces or clear traintracks. Image Rex Features

