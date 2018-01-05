In this article

















Top 10 celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice

Angelina Jolie has also made Dr. Tim Bradstock-Smith's top ten celebrity smiles, and with gnashers like these we're not surprised!



If braces and veneers sound like too much bother then there is a short cut to a beautiful red-carpet worthy smile - the Snap-On smile.



This is literally a set of bespoke teeth that you snap over your own to give you a natural looking, enhanced smile - it's a great way to cover gaps, give you a confidence boost, and try out the effects of cosmetic dentistry before committing to it.





