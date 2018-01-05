In this article

















Top 10 celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice

Brad Pitt has the whole package - and that includes a lovely smile.



If your teeth are slightly crooked or need bringing into line after a childhood dental brace then there are adult options. Invisalign is an invisible brace that stars like Katharine Heigl and Tom Cruise are rumoured to have used.



These are great because no one call tell you're wearing them, but they do take a while to achieve the results you want - usually you'll have to wear them for 12-18 months.





