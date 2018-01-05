>
The best celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice
  
Top 10 celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice
Top 10 celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice


Jessica Alba has a beautiful symmetrical smile.

One of the techniques that cosmetic dentists swear by is the 'Alignment, Bleaching and Contouring' (ABC) technique that has become the cornerstone for providing fast, simple and safe results.

Essentially this means using braces like Invisalign or the Inman Aligner to straighten teeth, whitening teeth and then contouring i.e. adding the finishing touches to make sure your teeth have a nice even shape.

"There is little need to iron out every single imperfection - make the most of what you have naturally for a winning smile" says Dr. Tim Bradstock-Smith.


Image © Rex Features
Health and Fitness Editor
03/06/2011
