Top 10 celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice

Zac Efron used to have wonky teeth with a gap at the front - now he has a lovely set of veneers.



But there is another, less drastic way to achieve a straight smile, close gaps and realign your teeth: The Inman Aligner.



The Inman Aligner is a removable brace that works quickly and efficiently, if you don't like the idea of having brackets stuck to your teeth or waiting months an invisible brace to work, you can now have your front teeth straightened in as little as 6 -16 weeks.



Dr. Tim Bradstock Smith says: “I’ve never seen anything like it. It doesn’t do everything but for crowded or protruding front teeth it works like a dream and is ridiculously fast.



This isn’t just fast orthodontics, it’s the simplification of cosmetic dentistry.”

Image © Rex Features

