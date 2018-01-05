>
>
The best celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice
  
Top 10 celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice
In this article

Top 10 celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice


Zac Efron used to have wonky teeth with a gap at the front - now he has a lovely set of veneers.

But there is another, less drastic way to achieve a straight smile, close gaps and realign your teeth: The Inman Aligner.

The Inman Aligner is a removable brace that works quickly and efficiently, if you don't like the idea of having brackets stuck to your teeth or waiting months an invisible brace to work, you can now have your front teeth straightened in as little as 6 -16 weeks.

Dr. Tim Bradstock Smith says: “I’ve never seen anything like it. It doesn’t do everything but for crowded or protruding front teeth it works like a dream and is ridiculously fast.

This isn’t just fast orthodontics, it’s the simplification of cosmetic dentistry.”

Image © Rex Features
Health and Fitness Editor
03/06/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         