Top 10 celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice

Hollywood A-listers like Matthew McConaughey display a more natural look - and he's not the only Hollywood star to step away from the bright white false looking smiles that Hollywood has become known for.



No one this side of the pond wants to look like their teeth are totally fake which is why the Inman Aligner works so well - making the best of the teeth you have and as little as 6 weeks. Results are more natural.



“My clients are seeking a smile that looks like clean, healthy and bright natural teeth." Image © Rex Features

