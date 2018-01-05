>
>
The best celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice
  
Top 10 celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice
In this article

Top 10 celebrity smiles: The dentist's choice


Hollywood A-listers like Matthew McConaughey display a more natural look - and he's not the only Hollywood star to step away from the bright white false looking smiles that Hollywood has become known for.

No one this side of the pond wants to look like their teeth are totally fake which is why the Inman Aligner works so well - making the best of the teeth you have and as little as 6 weeks. Results are more natural.

“My clients are seeking a smile that looks like clean, healthy and bright natural teeth."

Image © Rex Features
Health and Fitness Editor
03/06/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Winter nail inspiration
Hot celebrity men in uniformDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         