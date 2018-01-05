Tips for toned arms | beat those bingo wings

Plank Transfers The best way to fight off those fleshy fiends is to make your triceps do some serious work.



Concentrating on small reps these next three



This first one might seem a bit daunting but don't worry once you get used to it you'll be amazed at the results!



How to do Plank Transfers:



1. Starting face down on a mat, position yourself in ‘push up position’ on your hands.

2. Keep your arms and body straight and stomach tight; whilst slowly lowering your upper body to rest on your elbows and forearm. Your elbows and forearms should be at a 90 degree angle.

3. Starting with the arm lowered last push back up to a push up position, followed by the other arm and hold for a count of one.





If you're a beginner start off with 1 set of 8 progressing to 2 sets of 8 - soon 4. Lower again with the alternate arm and continue to follow this manoeuvre.If you're a beginner start off with 1 set of 8 progressing to 2 sets of 8 - soon Madonna -esque arms will be yours!

The best way to fight off those fleshy fiends is to make your triceps do some serious work.Concentrating on small reps these next three exercises will help shape them up in no time.This first one might seem a bit daunting but don't worry once you get used to it you'll be amazed at the results!