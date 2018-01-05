>
>
Tips for toned arms | Beat those bingo wings
  
Tips for toned arms | beat those bingo wings

Tips for toned arms | beat those bingo wings


Tricep Kickbacks

You'll need weights for this number. Pump some iron people!

How to do Tricep Kickbacks:

1. Start position - stand with feet hip width apart, bend 90 degrees at your hips with knees slightly bent and hips pushed back.

2. Pick up your weights then stand with your elbows bent 90 degrees.
3. Keep the backs of your upper arms against your sides and parallel with a straight back.

4. Extend weights back to your hips so that your arms are straight, hold for one count then bend elbows back at a 90 degree angle to that start position.

5. Repeat.

Beginners should try 2 sets of 8, progressing to 2 sets of 12.



25/06/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
SudokuKate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         