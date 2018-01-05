Tips for toned arms | beat those bingo wings

Tricep Kickbacks

How to do Tricep Kickbacks:



1. Start position - stand with feet hip width apart, bend 90 degrees at your hips with knees slightly bent and hips pushed back.



2. Pick up your weights then stand with your elbows bent 90 degrees.



3. Keep the backs of your upper arms against your sides and parallel with a straight back.



4. Extend weights back to your hips so that your arms are straight, hold for one count then bend elbows back at a 90 degree angle to that start position.



5. Repeat.



Beginners should try 2 sets of 8, progressing to 2 sets of 12.