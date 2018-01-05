Tips for toned arms | beat those bingo wings

Tricep Dips

1. Sitting on the edge of a chair, step bench or a similar stable flat surface; place hands hip width apart on the edge of the surface with fingers tucked under and facing forward.



2. Knees should be at 90 degrees with feet flat on the ground.



3. Slowly raise your body off the edge of the chair and lower with your back straight against the edge until elbows are at a 90 degree position behind.



4. Slowly raise your body until arms are straight; elbows are not locked but still slightly bent.



5. Then slowly push yourself back up into your starting position.



6. Repeat.



Beginners can try doing 2 sets of 12, progressing to 3 sets of 12.