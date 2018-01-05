>
>
Tips for toned arms | Beat those bingo wings
  
Tips for toned arms | beat those bingo wings

Tips for toned arms | beat those bingo wings


Tricep Dips

Tricep dips are amazing for those tricky triceps! Obvious really.

This is a pretty straightforward exercise and doesn't require much equipment so it's got a thumbs up all round.

How to do Tricep Dips:

1. Sitting on the edge of a chair, step bench or a similar stable flat surface; place hands hip width apart on the edge of the surface with fingers tucked under and facing forward.

2. Knees should be at 90 degrees with feet flat on the ground.

3. Slowly raise your body off the edge of the chair and lower with your back straight against the edge until elbows are at a 90 degree position behind.

4. Slowly raise your body until arms are straight; elbows are not locked but still slightly bent.

5. Then slowly push yourself back up into your starting position.

6. Repeat.

Beginners can try doing 2 sets of 12, progressing to 3 sets of 12.



25/06/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Rare baby namesThe longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         