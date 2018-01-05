>
Tips for toned arms | Beat those bingo wings
  
Doing all this hard work will mean nothing at all unless you transfer your new found fitness fever into your diet.

Sharmain says, "cutting down fat from your diet is probably the easiest way to create a calorie deficit for weight loss."

The main ways to do this are:

  • Choose low fat options where possible e.g. milk, yoghurts, cheese and vegetable/olive spread.
  • Buy lean protein options, such as extra lean mince and meat and cut off any visible fat or skin before cooking.
  • If you do add fat to your food aim to use only 1 teaspoon per person per meal, e.g. if you are cooking in bulk for 4 people the whole meal should contain 4 teaspoons of oil/fat. This includes vegetable spread on bread, oil within a sauce or salad or fat on meat or fish.
Top tip: A good non-stick pan and a spray fat option could help you to reduce the amount of oil for pre-frying.



