Tips for toned arms | beat those bingo wings

Another way to help keep those arms toned and trim is to curb your portions.



Portions at meals should be as follows:



Half your plate should be veg/salad

Quarter should be protein and quarter should be carbs.



Sharmain points out that, "by sticking to these proportions of food you will be filling up on lower calorie, nutritious veg but still consuming a good balance of protein and carbs!"



Whoever said that living healthily was hard?



With this combo of healthy eating and regular bingo wing bashing your arms will soon become an asset to be proud of.



Bye-bye bingo wings - hello amazing arms!







