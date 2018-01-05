>
>
Tips for toned arms | Beat those bingo wings
 Photo 6/6 
Tips for toned arms | beat those bingo wings

Tips for toned arms | beat those bingo wings


Another way to help keep those arms toned and trim is to curb your portions.

Portions at meals should be as follows:

Half your plate should be veg/salad
Quarter should be protein and quarter should be carbs.

Sharmain points out that, "by sticking to these proportions of food you will be filling up on lower calorie, nutritious veg but still consuming a good balance of protein and carbs!"

Whoever said that living healthily was hard?

With this combo of healthy eating and regular bingo wing bashing your arms will soon become an asset to be proud of.

Bye-bye bingo wings - hello amazing arms!


You might also like...


- Tips for toned arms | beat those bingo wings
Want a flat tum? BB Creams?
Are they really that great?		 Lindsay's changing face!



25/06/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Stars who married the same person twice ...Homemade Valentine's Day cards
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         