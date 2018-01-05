TRX - Suspension training with TRX at Virgin Active

TRX - Suspension training system
TRX Suspension Training System - get fit with TRX
My first session with the TRX Suspension Training
System was eye-opening. First impressions count in the gym and if something looks too terrifying or complicated or hard, I'll probably give it a wide birth.
The TRX Suspension Training
system is all three of these things and, if I didn't get paid to try this sort of thing out, I probably wouldn't have ever given it a go at my local Virgin Active health
club.
One hour later though, and I was thrilled to have tried it and eager for my next session... until the next day when I realised I'd totally over done it and couldn't laugh or cry because my abs
hurt too much!
However, looking firmly on the bright side, painful abs
and aching glutes are the final pieces of proof I needed to be convinced of the power and might of Suspension Training
.
Oh TRX
how I love you!