TRX - Suspension training with TRX at Virgin Active

 
TRX - Suspension training system. Get fit with TRX
In this article
TRX - Suspension training system

TRX Suspension Training System - get fit with TRX

My first session with the TRX Suspension Training System was eye-opening. First impressions count in the gym and if something looks too terrifying or complicated or hard, I'll probably give it a wide birth.

The TRX Suspension Training system is all three of these things and, if I didn't get paid to try this sort of thing out, I probably wouldn't have ever given it a go at my local Virgin Active health club.

One hour later though, and I was thrilled to have tried it and eager for my next session... until the next day when I realised I'd totally over done it and couldn't laugh or cry because my abs hurt too much!

However, looking firmly on the bright side, painful abs and aching glutes are the final pieces of proof I needed to be convinced of the power and might of Suspension Training.

Oh TRX how I love you!

07/02/2011
