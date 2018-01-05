TRX - Suspension training with TRX at Virgin Active

In this article







TRX - Suspension training system



TRX Suspension Training System - get fit with TRX My first session with the



The



One hour later though, and I was thrilled to have tried it and eager for my next session... until the next day when I realised I'd totally over done it and couldn't laugh or cry because my



However, looking firmly on the bright side, painful



Oh



My first session with the TRX Suspension Training System was eye-opening. First impressions count in the gym and if something looks too terrifying or complicated or hard, I'll probably give it a wide birth.The TRX Suspension Training system is all three of these things and, if I didn't get paid to try this sort of thing out, I probably wouldn't have ever given it a go at my local Virgin Active health club.One hour later though, and I was thrilled to have tried it and eager for my next session... until the next day when I realised I'd totally over done it and couldn't laugh or cry because my abs hurt too much!However, looking firmly on the bright side, painful abs and aching glutes are the final pieces of proof I needed to be convinced of the power and might of Suspension Training Oh TRX how I love you!