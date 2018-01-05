In this article







What is TRX?

There's no getting away from it. The TRX kit looks like a sex swing. Yellow and black nylon straps hang from the ceiling with various pulleys and harnesses dangling off.



There's no weights so it's your body that provides the resistance. Your body provides the ideal amount of challenge for training (think you effective crunches and chin-ups are) - especially as you can guage how much you can handle and adjust your position accordingly.



The idea is that by using TRX you put your body under stress it's not at all used to. You activate muscles you probably didn't even know you had, which all helps in superior muscular balance, joint stability, mobility and core strength.



By using the yellow bits you can adjust the straps to perform over 300 upper and lower body exercises. My second favourite thing about the TRX Suspension Training System is that there is no way you can get bored with it... ever.



Still sceptical? The best way to get comfortable with a new piece of kit - especially one as visually disturbing as this - is to ask the gym floor staff. The lovely trainers at Virgin Active can give you some excellent advice on how to get the most out of your work out.






