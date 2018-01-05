In this article







Where can I try TRX?

My favourite exercises were the plank and the side plank each performed with my feet suspended just above the floor.



Having seen that a simple side plank wasn't enough of a challenge, the instructor showed me how increase the load by reaching up and then reaching under neath me with my free arm to mobilise the position.



This tiny deviation delivered new and untold of levels of ab exersion for me. Owwwwwww (but in a good way)! Every move we tried could be amped up by adding a simple movement or by adjusting the angle. Genius.



Still, if you're too embarrased to be seen using the "sex swing" at the gym then you can even get one for your home. Men's Health voted it "Best New Fitness Gear" but girls will love it too (the TRX, not the sex swing!)



Try it! Your abs, glutes and every other bit of your body, will thank you... one day.



TRX Professional Suspension Trainer is £152 and the (at home use) door anchor is £23. Or you can go for the bundle which has everything you could ever need for £185.



The TRX Suspension Training System is available at the wonderful Virgin Active Health & Fitness Centres across the UK.







