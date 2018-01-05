How to get a WAG worthy bikini body
While we agree WAG's may be oh so five years ago it doesn't stop them having killer wardrobes, hot husbands and even hotter bodies - jealous much?
One thing comes from having a sports
-loving hunk for a husband is the motivation to look good.
Fancy Coleen's curves, V.Beckham's perfect pout or Christine Bleakley
's toned torso? Then read on - we've got all the hints and tips, some straight from the WAGs themselves, on how to get an all-over WAG-a-licious body for summer.
Get those bottles of bronze and french manicures
at ready girls, it's time to step it up a notch.
You never know, you might just end up getting your own fantasy footballer out of it - we can only hope...
