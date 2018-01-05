>
>
How to get a WAG worthy bikini body
  
How to get a WAG worthy bikini body

How to get a WAG worthy bikini body


Exercise

We caught up with Lucy Wynham-Read, world-renowned Fitness and Weight Loss Expert and personal WAG trainer gave us insider tips on how to get a WAG-worthy body.

"Metabolic Boosting exercises are key focus to any WAG's workout." She says.

"The short intensity helps speed up natural calorie burn which allows you to stay super slim and still have those little luxuries..." For the best results try the 4-minute workout:

Step 1: For 20 seconds stand with your feet hip width distance apart knees soft, tummy pulled in.

Punch arms back and forth as fast as you can keeping hips still for 20 seconds (the higher the arms the harder the workout also reach across so your work the waist)

Step 2: For 10 seconds march on the spot and take a few deep breaths,(getting ready to take the intensity up again)

Repeat 8 times and voila - work out over!


Health and Fitness Editor
28/05/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         