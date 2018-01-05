How to get a WAG worthy bikini body

We caught up with Lucy Wynham-Read, world-renowned Fitness and Weight Loss Expert and personal WAG trainer gave us insider tips on how to get a WAG-worthy body."Metabolic Boosting exercises are key focus to any WAG's workout." She says."The short intensity helps speed up natural calorie burn which allows you to stay super slim and still have those little luxuries..."For 20 seconds stand with your feet hip width distance apart knees soft, tummy pulled in.Punch arms back and forth as fast as you can keeping hips still for 20 seconds (the higher the arms the harder the workout also reach across so your work the waist)For 10 seconds march on the spot and take a few deep breaths,(getting ready to take the intensity up again)