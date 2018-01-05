How to get a WAG worthy bikini body

Work it Out Any WAG worth her designer clothes knows that working on toning, sculpting and lifting their butt is an essential part of their job - they've got to look hot for those holiday snaps.



These two The Ultimate Bottom Lift Exercise Lie on your side and place a water bottle in line with your hip a leg length away from your body. Keep your body in a straight line and tummy pulled in. Place your hand in front for balance.



In a controlled manner bring your top leg forwards aiming for your foot to reach the water bottle, hold for a second then return to start. Repeat 20 times. The Ultimate Teeny Tiny Waist Shaper Step 1: Lie on the floor grab two bottles of water place in line with your hips a leg length away from your body (the further away the harder you work your waist). Keep your knees bent, feet flat on the floor and fingertips by the side of your head.



Lift head and shoulders off the floor, hold.



Step 2: Still keeping head and shoulders lifted off floor extend one hand to try and reach water bottle this works your waist, hold then come back to the centre lower and repeat on either side.



Do 20 alternating side to side.

Coleen Rooney © Rex

