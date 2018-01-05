>
>
How to get a WAG worthy bikini body
  
How to get a WAG worthy bikini body

How to get a WAG worthy bikini body


Diet

It's not just excercise that keeps those bodies looking buff - what WAGS eat makes a massive difference to how well those work-outs work.

Gillian Reeves, Virgin Active’s National Group Exercise Manager says the key to losing weight is a complimentary diet.

"Cut down on refined sugar, eat more fibre and drink more water.

"Generally speaking, unless you are super conscious about your diet, we all consume too much sugar and salt when compared to what our bodies actually need potentially meaning that we put on weight and retain more water."

Sol Gilbert, Celebrity personal trainer to Katie Price and Founder of ZT Fitness adds that they key to a healthy weight loss diet is to cut those carbs:

"A guaranteed way to shed those pounds is to get a good source of Lean Protein with grains and leafy vegetables. Trouble starts with eating too many carbs, make sure to curb your intake of white bread, pasta and sugar.

"You should also avoid eating starchy carbs past 6pm."

Victoria Beckham © Rex


Health and Fitness Editor
28/05/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Kate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looksCelebrity Men with Glasses
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         