How to get a WAG worthy bikini body

Xen-Tan Deep Bronze

RRP: £28.99

Available from Xen-Tan



There's no way to escape it, WAGs like to tan We've searched high and low and can't find a WAG who is lighter than a deep shade of biscuit brown.The Queen of the all-year-round- tan , Christine Blakely tells us that when it comes to tan , she doesn't mess about, having her own personal tanner come to her house and spray her top-to-toe (we like her style):"I’m pretty fussy about it to be honest I don’t like anything that doesn’t look natural I’m quite conscious about it - light is best, less is more.""But certainly I like a bit of help every so often I’m all for the bottle."Want to follow Christine's lead and opt for a bit of a fake bake? Then try Xen- tan 's fake tan range.Even the most lily-white legs can look like they've got that natural sun-kissed look with their moisture-rich formula that blends with your natural skin-type.Let the bronzathon begin. Christine Bleakley © Rex

