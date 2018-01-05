|
How to get a WAG worthy bikini body
|
|
|
|
How to get a WAG worthy bikini body
Bronzed BodyThere's no way to escape it, WAGs like to tan.
We've searched high and low and can't find a WAG who is lighter than a deep shade of biscuit brown.
The Queen of the all-year-round-tan, Christine Blakely tells us that when it comes to tan, she doesn't mess about, having her own personal tanner come to her house and spray her top-to-toe (we like her style):
"But certainly I like a bit of help every so often I’m all for the bottle."
Want to follow Christine's lead and opt for a bit of a fake bake? Then try Xen-tan's fake tan range.
Even the most lily-white legs can look like they've got that natural sun-kissed look with their moisture-rich formula that blends with your natural skin-type.
Let the bronzathon begin.
Xen-Tan Deep Bronze
RRP: £28.99
Available from Xen-Tan
Christine Bleakley © Rex
|
|
Health and Fitness Editor
28/05/2012
|
Article Plan How to get a WAG worthy bikini body ▼
|