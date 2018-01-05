- How to get a WAG worthy bikini body

>
>
Bronzed Body

There's no way to escape it, WAGs like to tan.

We've searched high and low and can't find a WAG who is lighter than a deep shade of biscuit brown.

The Queen of the all-year-round-tan, Christine Blakely tells us that when it comes to tan, she doesn't mess about, having her own personal tanner come to her house and spray her top-to-toe (we like her style):

"I’m pretty fussy about it to be honest I don’t like anything that doesn’t look natural I’m quite conscious about it - light is best, less is more."

"But certainly I like a bit of help every so often I’m all for the bottle."

Want to follow Christine's lead and opt for a bit of a fake bake? Then try Xen-tan's fake tan range.

Even the most lily-white legs can look like they've got that natural sun-kissed look with their moisture-rich formula that blends with your natural skin-type.

Let the bronzathon begin.

Xen-Tan Deep Bronze
RRP: £28.99
Available from Xen-Tan

Christine Bleakley © Rex


Health and Fitness Editor
28/05/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
