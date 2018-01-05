>
How to get a WAG worthy bikini body
  
How to get a WAG worthy bikini body

How to get a WAG worthy bikini body


A WAG without a manicure is like our Beauty Editor without make-up. It just doesn't happen.

Abbey Clancy even went as far (maybe too far) as taking baby Sophia to the nail salon to get a pedicure recently...maintaining those marvellous talons is not to be taken lightly.

Even Christine Bleakley admits that "painting your nails is a key way of making you feel and look amazing".

So for that fabulous finish we recommend you try Bio Sculpture Gel's gel polishes for that immaculate finish that lasts for weeks, especially this stunning 2003 Nude.

Bio Sculpture Gel 2003 Nude
Available from Bio Sculpture

Health and Fitness Editor
28/05/2012
