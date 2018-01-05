How to get a WAG worthy bikini body
Little Extras
A WAG without a manicure is like our Beauty
Editor without make-up. It just doesn't happen.
Abbey Clancy
even went as far (maybe too far) as taking baby Sophia to the nail
salon to get a pedicure recently...maintaining those marvellous talons is not to be taken lightly.
Even Christine Bleakley
admits that "painting your nails
is a key way of making you feel and look amazing".
So for that fabulous finish we recommend you try Bio Sculpture Gel's
gel polishes for that immaculate finish that lasts for weeks, especially this stunning 2003 Nude.
Bio Sculpture Gel 2003 Nude
Available from Bio Sculpture
Abbey Crouch © Rex