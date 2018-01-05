Winter health tips quiz: are you ready for winter?

Take our Winter has finally arrived, along with its fair share of seasonal viruses and health woes. Need some tips to get through it?There's plenty of old wives tales that offer winter health tips but it's not always as straight forward as chicken soup and honey & lemon.Sore throats, colds, flu... it's difficult to escape them during the cold season so follow our winter health tips to keep the bugs at bay and avoid the nasty effects of some seasonal viruses.Take our winter health tips quiz to face the cold spell without fear and for more information, read our interview with Dr Christophe Bourgeois





With thanks to Dr Bourgeois for his expert advice.

