>
>
Winter health tips quiz: are you ready for winter?
Article in images

Ideal temperature for sleeping at night

 

- Ideal temperature for sleeping at night


Question 3/9 :

At what temperature is it recommended to set the heating for sleeping at night?
 •  Less than 12°C
 •  Maximum 20°C
 •  More than 20°C


  
  


3
Health and Fitness Editor
06/12/2010

Don't miss...
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsSudoku
Play Our 2048 Game! Discover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         