>
>
Winter health tips quiz: are you ready for winter?
Article in images

Avoiding viruses spreading through hands

 

- Avoiding viruses spreading through hands


Question 5/9 :

To avoid viruses spreading by your hands, the best thing to do is:
 •  Wipe your hands regularly with a towel
 •  Wash your hands with soap
 •  Pass your hands under water regularly


  
  


5
Health and Fitness Editor
06/12/2010

Don't miss...
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsSudoku
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         