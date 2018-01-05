>
>
Winter health tips quiz: are you ready for winter?
Article in images

Best time of year to get vaccinated against flu

 

- Best time of year to get vaccinated against flu


Question 6/9 :

When is the best time of year to get vaccinated against seasonal flu?
 •  September/October
 •  November/December
 •  January/February


  
  


6
Health and Fitness Editor
06/12/2010

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         