Smells like team spirit

I never got into any teams of sport at school, have never trained for anything in my adult life. Boxing has quite literally changed my life (let’s not forget my body).



Each session makes me feel amazing. I am mentally and physically stronger, with a sense of focus that makes the latest HD flat screen TV look prehistoric.



There is no preaching, no psycho-babble and definitely no navel-gazing. Boxing has given me the strength and self-belief to stand up for myself and get what I deserve.

‘Women can compartmentalise their technique at all times and men will naturally be a little more Neanderthal,’ says Mark ‘Burf’ Burford, 42, who runs the oldest boxing gym in the world, The Ring.



Women are emotional creatures but we’ve had to train ourselves to internalise our aggression simply because society deemed it inappropriate. We're under enormous pressure to remain calm, in control, and with a fresh blow dry to boot. Sometimes it's good to let it all out - and what better place than a boxing club.



Burf's club has a simple philosophy: ‘If you can’t have a laugh at yourself, don’t bother coming here’. And he welcomes women, ‘everyone is equal, boxing is non-judgemental and the masks are off – it’s class-less, people from all walks of life turn up.’



Burf says boxing always teaches you something new - letting out pent up emotion and aggression is just one of the many benefits women will feel when boxing.