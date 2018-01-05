Nice girls do box





Boxing began with the Greek Civilization and at first women were involved in the sport , however the Romans banned them from it in 400AD.Things have moved on a little since the 400's and women are taking to the boxing clubs in droves. Terri Kelly, 38, Chairwoman of Female Boxing, was integral in getting Olympic Committee approval for women’s boxing in 2012.She's no stranger to the battle for boxing. When Kelly started to train, doors were shut in her face, ‘there are of course a lot of older people involved in the sport , with their preconceived ideas and it was difficult to change the Establishment’. she laments.Whether you fancy yourself competing in the ring or you just want a decent workout, boxing is definitely worth a try. Be warned, it's addictive but the side-effects aren't half bad...Boxing will leave you fit and toned, refreshed and rejuvenated. Boxing is a workout that will boost your self-esteem and strengthen your inner core. And it will certainly take your mind off the day-to-day stress , anxiety and annoyances.Girls, trust me on this, get your gloves on and join me in the ring. Do nice girls go boxing? Well, I certainly think so.

