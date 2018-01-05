Female-friendly boxing gyms across the UK
Female-friendly boxing clubs in the UK
Girls in Gloves
At Miguel’s behind the Tate Modern or at Slim Gyms, Shoreditch
07939 168 800
£89 for non members
£79 for members
Mon: 7:30pm, Weds 5:30pm
All Stars
576 Harrow Road, Paddington, London
020 8960 7724
£10 per class or £58 per month, for as many classes as you like
Mon, Tues, Weds, Thurs – 7:30pm
Sat – 10am
2 hours KO circuit (knock-out)
The Ring
70 Ewer Street, London, SE1 0NR
020 7620 1666
The Real Fight Club
2-6 Curtain Road, London
0207 247 2358
Neil Perkins
Fighting Fit In The City
Cornwall House, 31 Lionel Street, Birmingham B3 1AP
0121 212 9461
Clive Gibson
F.I.T Club
10 High Bridge, Newcastle Upon tyne, Tyne & Wear NE1 1EN
0191 261 7050
info@fitclub.co.uk
£8 per evening class
£7 daytime class
£50 a month during day, £70 a month evening
Wayne Gardiner
Sports Co-ordinator
Portsmouth University
Tel: 02392 843671
Mob: 07952 707468