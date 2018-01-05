Female-friendly boxing gyms across the UK

Female-friendly boxing clubs in the UK





Girls in Gloves

At Miguel’s behind the Tate Modern or at Slim Gyms, Shoreditch

07939 168 800

£89 for non members

£79 for members

Mon: 7:30pm, Weds 5:30pm



All Stars

576 Harrow Road, Paddington, London

020 8960 7724

£10 per class or £58 per month, for as many classes as you like

Mon, Tues, Weds, Thurs – 7:30pm

Sat – 10am

2 hours KO circuit (knock-out)

The Ring

70 Ewer Street, London, SE1 0NR

020 7620 1666



The Real Fight Club

2-6 Curtain Road, London

0207 247 2358

Neil Perkins

Fighting Fit In The City

Cornwall House, 31 Lionel Street, Birmingham B3 1AP

0121 212 9461

Clive Gibson

F.I.T Club

10 High Bridge, Newcastle Upon tyne, Tyne & Wear NE1 1EN

0191 261 7050

info@fitclub.co.uk

£8 per evening class

£7 daytime class

£50 a month during day, £70 a month evening

Wayne Gardiner

Sports Co-ordinator

Portsmouth University

Tel: 02392 843671

Mob: 07952 707468