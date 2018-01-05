- Your cervical cancer PAP smear test - all the facts

Your cervical cancer PAP smear test We know that your PAP smear test isn’t exactly an appointment that you look forward to putting in your diary but if it means possibly saving your life (which it does) we think it should be placed a bit higher on the priorities list.



Figures from Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust showed that women in the UK would be more inclined to go to the Doctor about a cold then they would for cervical cancer scares.



Seeing that cervical cancer is the most common cancer for women under 35, particularly in the ages 25-34 and early detection is key to improving survival rates, it really is important to make sure that you go to your PAP smear test.



It’s estimated that screening prevents up to 3,900 cases of cervical cancer each year in the UK. Plus your PAP test isn’t just for cancer, it tests all of your cells down there to make sure everything is as it should be.



If you don’t know all that much about it or are a bit confused as to why this is such an important test, we’ve got all the information you need to know about your PAP smear test.



What it is:

Your PAP smear test is the mandatory test set out by the government to check for any abnormal cells in your cervix so that they can be treated.



As government procedure every woman in the UK over the age of 25 will be sent out an automated letter from their GP to come for a PAP smear test.



The rate of cervical cancer cases drops gradually after the age of 40 but you will still receive the invitation until the age of 64.If you are between the ages of 25-49 you will receive an invitation for your PAP smear every 3 years but after the age of 50 that time will drop to every 5 years as the risk decreases.



What does it involve?



We have to say, the PAP smear is not the most comfortable procedure but at least it is over relatively quickly.



During the 5 minute examination you will be asked to lie on the bed naked from the waist down with your legs in stirrups.



A metal instrument called a speculum will be gently inserted into your vagina. This speculum is used to slightly open your vagina so that your cervix is visible.



A small brush-like spatula will then be inserted into your vagina to swab small samples of cells from your cervix to be tested.



This will be an odd sensation but it won't be painful - try to relax and talk to your GP if you are worried about anything, they are there to advise you.



Sometimes they will also do a quick visual examination of your cervix to check if they can see anything unusual.After this the sample of cells taken from your cervix will be sent off to a laboratory for further testing to establish if there are any abnormalities.



It’s as simple as that!



Results:

Most women’s test results come back as normal but around 1 in 20 women will have some form of abnormal changes.



But there is no need to panic, the majority of these cases will not be cancer but it is worth getting any abnormalities checked so that there is no risk of them turning into cancerous cells.



However the reliability of the test is not quite 100 percent accurate and some cases of cervical cancer and other abnormalities can slip through the fence there is about a 75 percent success rateThis is why regular testing is so important!



Treatment: If your test results come back as abnormal the main option is coloposcy. This is where your GP will examine your cervix in a similar way to your original smear test but with a special microscope which will examine the extent of the cell abnormality on your cervixSometimes a small piece of tissue will be taken for further testing.



If these tests results show that you need immediate treatment there are various options available which you should discuss with your Dr or GP. As these treatments are more serious you will be given a local anaesthetic beforehand.



Cone Biopsy: This is where a small cone of tissue is cut away from the cervix to successfully remove the cells. If you opt for this procedure you may need a general anaesthetic and an overnight stay in hospital.



Cyrotherapy: This is where a cold probe is used to freeze away any abnormal cells on or in the cervix.



Large Scoop excision of the transformation zone: This procedure is the most common and uses a fine wire with an electrical current running through it to cut away the affected areas of tissue in the cervix.



The main advantage of this treatment is that the cells are not destroyed, but rather removed so the tissue can be sent for further testing and confirm that everything has been removed.



Laser Treatments: This treatment involves using a laser to find, indemnify and destroy abnormal cells in the cervix and if necessary, remove pieces of the cervix itself.



Cold Coagulation: This procedure is similar to cyrotherapy but in this case a hot probe is inserted into the vagina and applied to the cervix to burn away the abnormal cells.



If you need more advice consult your GP or visit the NHS website.





