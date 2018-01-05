Zumba Party in Pink Zumbathon with Beto, Wyclef & Amy Childs

>
This Sunday (16th Oct 2011) saw a whopping 3,800 Zumba fans descend on London's Alexander palace for the Party in Pink event. A mass Zumba session that raised £130,000 for Breakthrough Breast Cancer and Cure Cancer @ UCLH!

Zumba creator Beto Perez and Grammy winner Wyclef Jean joined celeb participants such as Rachel Stevens (patron of Cure Cancer @ UCLH), Amy Childs, Gail Porter, Charlie Brooks and Tameka Empson in shaking their bits to Zumba hits all in aid of some truly worthwhile charities.

Amy Childs commented "Zumba’s so big and I always wanted to take part in a class. When I was asked to be here today I was like, Oh my God, I can’t wait to do it so hopefully I’m going to be quite good so I can become a professional at it!"

Do we sense an Amy Childs Zumba DVD in the making? Better get in there quick Amy, it's only 68 days till Christmas!




  
17/10/2011
