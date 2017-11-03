>
>
Hollyoaks

03/05 - Rob finds out about Scott and Annalise

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 3rd May
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 3rd May

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 3rd May
SPOILER ALERT 

After seeing Scott getting a little too fresh with Annalise Wardy wards him off...but it could be a little too late!

Meanwhile Mitzeee’s psychological torment continues as the harassment goes to another level. She's comforted by a concerned Nancy but is the stalker closer than she realises?

Elsewhere Bart's money troubles are going nowhere fast and after Jono steps in it looks like he could really be in trouble.



24/04/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         