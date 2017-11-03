03/05 - Rob finds out about Scott and Annalise

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 3rd May

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 3rd May

SPOILER ALERT



After seeing Scott getting a little too fresh with Annalise Wardy wards him off...but it could be a little too late!



Meanwhile Mitzeee’s psychological torment continues as the harassment goes to another level. She's comforted by a concerned Nancy but is the stalker closer than she realises?



Elsewhere Bart's money troubles are going nowhere fast and after Jono steps in it looks like he could really be in trouble.

