09/01 - Declan's back

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 9th January



SPOILER ALERT



Declan's arrival in the village causes a bit of a stir for all those involved.



Meanwhile Ruby's 16th birthday is not so sweet as things end in disaster, but a last minute arrival from Jono manages to put a smile on her face!



Elsewhere, Leanne returns from her festive fun to an unwanted gift from Dennis, whilst Bart receives a shock present of his own.



