Hollyoaks
09/01 - Declan's back
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 9th January
SPOILER ALERT
Declan's arrival in the village causes a bit of a stir for all those involved.
Meanwhile Ruby's 16th birthday is not so sweet as things end in disaster, but a last minute arrival from Jono manages to put a smile on her face!
Elsewhere, Leanne returns from her festive fun to an unwanted gift from Dennis, whilst Bart receives a shock present of his own.
Maria Bell
10/01/2012
