>
>
Hollyoaks

12/01 - Brendan tries to make the effort

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 12th January
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 12th January

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 12th January
SPOILER ALERT

It gets too much for Cheryl to stand by and see Declan go off the rails like Brendan and so she decides to warn Brendan of his impact on his son.

Suprisngly Brendan takes Cheryl's words on board and makes a conscious effort to keep Declan on the straight and narrow, but a trip to the cinema tests everything...

Meanwhile Ruby and Jono enjoy their first date, while Callum's attempts to improve George's self-confidence doesn't have the desired effect.




03/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         