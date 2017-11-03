12/01 - Brendan tries to make the effort

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 12th January



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 12th January

It gets too much for Cheryl to stand by and see Declan go off the rails like Brendan and so she decides to warn Brendan of his impact on his son.



Suprisngly Brendan takes Cheryl's words on board and makes a conscious effort to keep Declan on the straight and narrow, but a trip to the cinema tests everything...



Meanwhile Ruby and Jono enjoy their first date, while Callum's attempts to improve George's self-confidence doesn't have the desired effect.







