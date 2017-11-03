>
Hollyoaks

13/01 - Brendan makes a drastic decision

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 13th January
Friday 13th January
SPOILER ALERT

Declan's disappearance forces Brendan to make a drastic decision...

Meanwhile Ash warns Ste to stop playing with fire, one day he will get burned, especially if Brendan has anything to do with it.

Elsewhere Bart nervously awaits the arrival of his father, while Callum learns the truth about Geroge.

Also, temptress Ruby invites Jono into the empty flat, but faced with the chance to lose his virginity, will he take it?



03/01/2012
