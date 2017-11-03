>
>
Hollyoaks

15/06 - Lynsey makes a big decision

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 15th June
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 15th June

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 15th June
SPOILER ALERT

The rumours have got too much for Lynsey as she decides to call it quits with her relationship with Riley, admitting that she can’t be second best to Mitzeee.

But with Mitzeee heading away on business, will he tell her the truth before it’s too late?

Meanwhile Joel’s unnerved by Walker’s continued presence in the Village  

But we're saving the most dramatic till last as Carmel pulls out all the stops to prepare for the Face of Attwells competition but her actions have horrifying results while the Savages make a surprise return… 
 



06/06/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         