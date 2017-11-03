15/06 - Lynsey makes a big decision

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 15th June

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

The rumours have got too much for Lynsey as she decides to call it quits with her relationship with Riley, admitting that she can’t be second best to Mitzeee.



But with Mitzeee heading away on business, will he tell her the truth before it’s too late?



Meanwhile Joel’s unnerved by Walker’s continued presence in the Village



But we're saving the most dramatic till last as Carmel pulls out all the stops to prepare for the Face of Attwells competition but her actions have horrifying results while the Savages make a surprise return…