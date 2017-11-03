16/12 - Is it too late for Maddie?

>
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 16th December
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 16th December

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 16th December
Maddie is clearly cut up about Callum but it takes Bart to dish out some home truths to make her realise how much she wants him.

Will she reach Callum in time, or will he leave forever with Tara?

Meanwhile Mitzeee returns from a fraught trip with Warren but has her time away made her reconsider Brendan's offer?

Elsewheree Will has a lot of making up to do as far as Theresa's concerned and Leanne's attempts to make Matt jealous make Dennis a very happy chappy.

