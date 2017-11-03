16/12 - Is it too late for Maddie?

In this article





Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 16th December



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 16th December

SPOILER ALERT



Maddie is clearly cut up about Callum but it takes Bart to dish out some home truths to make her realise how much she wants him.



Will she reach Callum in time, or will he leave forever with Tara?



Meanwhile Mitzeee returns from a fraught trip with Warren but has her time away made her reconsider Brendan's offer?



Elsewheree Will has a lot of making up to do as far as Theresa's concerned and Leanne's attempts to make Matt jealous make Dennis a very happy chappy.



Maddie is clearly cut up about Callum but it takes Bart to dish out some home truths to make her realise how much she wants him.Will she reach Callum in time, or will he leave forever with Tara?Meanwhile Mitzeee returns from a fraught trip with Warren but has her time away made her reconsider Brendan's offer?Elsewheree Will has a lot of making up to do as far as Theresa's concerned and Leanne's attempts to make Matt jealous make Dennis a very happy chappy.