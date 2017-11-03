>
>
Hollyoaks

25/10 - Mercedes gets kidnapped

Hollyoaks Episode Guide- Tuesday 25th October
Hollyoaks Episode Guide- Tuesday 25th October

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 25th October
SPOILER ALERT

Lynsey takes a massive gamble and in a last ditch attempt to get somebody to believe her she confides in Doug about Silas’ sick plan.

But like Cheryl, will it fall on deaf ears and the life of another girl be put in grave danger?

Meanwhile things are getting scary for his newest hostage- a heavily pregnant Mercedes struggles in the vault alone and scared- will she become his latest victim?

With the news of Lee’s decision, Amy can’t seem to shake off her guilty feeling. Will she be able to persuade him to reconsider?

The lover’s tiff of Rob and Annalise’s leaves their friends stuck firmly in the middle while Will and Theresa attempts at an evening alone together are ruined.

24/10/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Celebrity couples getting married in 201850 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         