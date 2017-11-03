9/11 - Will Sinead really leave Hollyoaks?

Hollyoaks Episode Guide- Wednesday 9th November



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 9th November

SPOILER ALERT



Sinead sees the opportunity of lifetime.



She sees a man putting up a job advert in the village: WANTED- sales person for tour gigs!



She manages to convince him that Gaz is right for the job just as the man himself arrives to dump her. But on hearing that the job is on condition of Sinead working for him too, Gaz decides that he’s on to a good deal.



But they’ll need to pack their passports as the gigs are not just in the UK but across Europe - they’re in!



Elsewhere the truth can hurt and Duncan is feeling the pain as Kelly tells him a few home truths.



Also Cheryl is shocked to find out that Brendan has been denied visitors after smashing up his cell, how long will it be until he cracks completely?





