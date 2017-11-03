>
16/02 - Tyrone gets down on one knee

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 16th February
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 16th February

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Thursday 16th February
After yesterday's drama Tyrone's devastated about wrongly accusing Kirsty of an affair and Tommy feels really guilty.

Desperate and crazy-in-love, Tyrone decides to call in at the police station he begs Kirsty for a second chance. She tries to ignore him but when a desperate Tyrone goes down on one knee and proposes how will Kirsty respond?

Meanwhile, having spent the night at the Barlow's, Brian tells Ken that Julie must be having an affair as he can't be the father of her baby. Desperate not to believe it himself he asks Julie to do another pregnancy test to make sure.

But when she shows him the multiple tests she's done how will he react?

Elsewhere who will snap first out of Audrey and Gail? Milton asks Sylvia to move to America with him; Tommy confides in Stella that he's planning a surprise for Tina's 21st birthday to show her how much she really means to him.




