09/04 - Will Mitzeee sacrifice her family for fame

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 9th April

Mitzeee's enjoying playing the fame game a little too much when she exaggerates the attentions of one of her many fans to a journo.



Riley is obviously a little hacked off at her blatant fame grabbing and starts to wonder if Mitzeee had to choose between her fame and her family, which would come out tops?



Meanwhile Joel is keen to prove himself to bad-boy Brendan but when he's given a task to carry out will he realise that he might be a bit over his head...



Elsewhere after Ash is released from hospital Barney realises how important family is and goes to pay a certain someone a visit.



Also time's up for Maddie's 3-month trial period come to an end - is Callum expecting anything?



