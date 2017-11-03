|
Hollyoaks
13/12 – Rhys’ infidelity is uncovered
Hollyoaks Episode GuideThursday 13th December
SPOILER ALERT
Jacqui finds a clue which leads her directly to the heart of Rhys’ disloyalty, only to be met with a devastating discovery.
Cracks begin to form in the Savage’s, but can anybody help Dodger and Dirk see sense?
Meanwhile, Theresa prepares for Joel’s release from prison before being dealt some shocking news.
Alison Potter
04/12/2012
