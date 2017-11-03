13/12 – Rhys’ infidelity is uncovered

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 13th December 2012

SPOILER ALERT



Jacqui finds a clue which leads her directly to the heart of Rhys’ disloyalty, only to be met with a devastating discovery.



Cracks begin to form in the Savage’s, but can anybody help Dodger and Dirk see sense?



Meanwhile, Theresa prepares for Joel’s release from prison before being dealt some shocking news.

