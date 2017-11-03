>
Hollyoaks

13/12 – Rhys’ infidelity is uncovered

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 13th December 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 13th December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Thursday 13th December
SPOILER ALERT

Jacqui finds a clue which leads her directly to the heart of Rhys’ disloyalty, only to be met with a devastating discovery.

Cracks begin to form in the Savage’s, but can anybody help Dodger and Dirk see sense?

Meanwhile, Theresa prepares for Joel’s release from prison before being dealt some shocking news.



04/12/2012
