Hollyoaks
14/12 – Dodger is caught between his two families
Hollyoaks Episode GuideFriday 14th December
SPOILER ALERT
As the differences between his two families transpire, how will Dodger cope?
Texas is left confused and reeling when Sienna attempts to stir trouble within an already fractured family.
At the Christmas lights switch on, Maxine has her eyes set on one guy only, but are the feelings mutual?
Alison Potter
04/12/2012
