Hollyoaks

14/12 – Dodger is caught between his two families

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 14th December 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 14th December
As the differences between his two families transpire, how will Dodger cope?

Texas is left confused and reeling when Sienna attempts to stir trouble within an already fractured family.

At the Christmas lights switch on, Maxine has her eyes set on one guy only, but are the feelings mutual?



04/12/2012
