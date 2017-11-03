14/12 – Dodger is caught between his two families

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 14th December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 14th December

SPOILER ALERT



As the differences between his two families transpire, how will Dodger cope?



Texas is left confused and reeling when Sienna attempts to stir trouble within an already fractured family.



At the Christmas lights switch on, Maxine has her eyes set on one guy only, but are the feelings mutual?

