17/12 – Cheryl tries to convince Ste to stay

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 17th December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 17th December

SPOILER ALERT



Doug and Ste prepare to bid farewell to the village, but Cheryl is suddenly left questioning Ste’s affections. But is it too late for her to get involved with her brother’s love life?



As Sienna and Dodger spend time alone, Texas’ fear mounts knowing her secret is a ticking time bomb. Can Texas bring herself to tell Dodger the truth?



Seeing Bart shattered by Sinead’s rejection, Jacqui makes a devastating decision.



Joel is torn when Theresa wants them to go to Lapland for Christmas but they’re skint – will he be able to stay on the straight and narrow?

