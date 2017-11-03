|
Hollyoaks
19/12 – Leanne is overjoyed when an old friend returns
Hollyoaks Episode GuideWednesday 19th December
SPOILER ALERT
As an overwhelmed Leanne struggles to pick up the pieces, she’s overjoyed when an old friend returns to lend a helping hand.
Elsewhere in the village, Maxine and Mitzeee misinterpret Annalise’s business plan and the sisters make a deal that can only lead to disaster…
Alison Potter
11/12/2012
