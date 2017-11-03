19/12 – Leanne is overjoyed when an old friend returns

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 19th December 2012

As an overwhelmed Leanne struggles to pick up the pieces, she’s overjoyed when an old friend returns to lend a helping hand.



Elsewhere in the village, Maxine and Mitzeee misinterpret Annalise’s business plan and the sisters make a deal that can only lead to disaster…

