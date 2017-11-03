>
>
Hollyoaks

19/12 – Leanne is overjoyed when an old friend returns

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 19th December 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 19th December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 19th December
SPOILER ALERT

As an overwhelmed Leanne struggles to pick up the pieces, she’s overjoyed when an old friend returns to lend a helping hand.

Elsewhere in the village, Maxine and Mitzeee misinterpret Annalise’s business plan and the sisters make a deal that can only lead to disaster…



11/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         