01/01 - The Osbourne family implodes

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 1st January 2013

SPOILER ALERT



As New Year strikes, friendships are lost in a cocktail of betrayal, deceit and judgement within the Osbornes.



Frankie blames Nancy for Charlie going missing and as reality dawns on Nancy and Darren, their only hope is for Callum to save him, but is it too late?



Meanwhile a thwarted Dennis is once again rejected by Leanne - will he find his happily ever after tonight?

