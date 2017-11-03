|
Hollyoaks
01/01 - The Osbourne family implodes
Hollyoaks Episode GuideTuesday 1st January
SPOILER ALERT
As New Year strikes, friendships are lost in a cocktail of betrayal, deceit and judgement within the Osbornes.
Frankie blames Nancy for Charlie going missing and as reality dawns on Nancy and Darren, their only hope is for Callum to save him, but is it too late?
Meanwhile a thwarted Dennis is once again rejected by Leanne - will he find his happily ever after tonight?
Alison Potter
25/12/2012
