20/12 – Brendan’s dad arrives in Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 20th December 2012
Thursday 20th December
Brendan and Cheryl are distressed to see their abusive father Seamus suddenly arrive in the village.

Carmel’s insecurities grow as Barney runs away from kissing her, has Nana’s plan backfired?

Nancy is worried that Oscar won’t make it home for Christmas and she fears the worst when she receives a call from the hospital.

When Maxine struggles to keep her promise, can she keep another secret from her sister?



